Montgomery County Police Officer shot, suspect(s) sought

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A Montgomery County police officer was shot in downtown Silver Spring early Monday morning at Fenton and Ellsworth Avenue on the top level of a parking garage.

According to Montgomery County police, the shooting happened around 8:45 a.m. and the condition of the officer has not yet been released. Police said they are still searching for a suspect.

One of the officers called in “and said that there was a disorderly and backup officers arrived there and found the officer had been shot,” Captain Tom Jordan told WDVM.

This incident is still under investigation. Stay tuned for updates.

