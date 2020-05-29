Montgomery County Police need help to identify suspects involved in a home invasion

Crime solvers may pay a cash reward of up to $10,000

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Detectives continue to investigate a residential burglary in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Montgomery County Department of Police has released home surveillance video because they need your help to identify them.

Five suspects entered the home located on the 18,900 block of Impulse Lane. No one was home at the time. The suspects stole property and fled.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 6th District Investigative Section at 240-773-5770.

Callers can remain anonymous. You can also call crime solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411 TIPS (8477).

Crime solvers may pay a cash reward of up to $10,000.