Montgomery County Police need help identifying 6th mall robbery suspect

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Five juveniles from were charged with robbery related offenses after two girls were robbed in a mall on October 2, according to Montgomery County Police Department.

Police say all five juveniles are from Washington, DC. There is a sixth suspect they have yet to identify. According to investigators, numerous tips helped identify five of the six suspects, and they hope to receive more tips to identify the sixth.

Anyone with information regarding the unidentified suspect is asked to call the 3rd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6870. A $10,000 reward is available.