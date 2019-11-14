Live Now
CMA AWARDS RED CARPET STREAMING NOW ON WDVM

Montgomery County Police need help identifying 6th mall robbery suspect

I-270

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Five juveniles from were charged with robbery related offenses after two girls were robbed in a mall on October 2, according to Montgomery County Police Department.

Police say all five juveniles are from Washington, DC. There is a sixth suspect they have yet to identify. According to investigators, numerous tips helped identify five of the six suspects, and they hope to receive more tips to identify the sixth.

Anyone with information regarding the unidentified suspect is asked to call the 3rd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6870. A $10,000 reward is available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania
WVU CMN Day of Giving Donate now

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories