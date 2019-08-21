Montgomery County Police need help identifying 2 armed robbery suspects

A $10,000 cash reward may be offered to those with information that leads to arrests and indictments

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Investigators from the Montgomery County Department of Police released surveillance photos of two armed robbery suspects from a July 27 incident on Ridgeline Drive in Montgomery Village. There is a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest and/or indictment.

The robbery happened a little after midnight on the 10100 block of Ridgeline Drive, where the two victims were walking, police said. According to the victims’ report, the two suspects confronted them, one of them displaying a weapon. Both victims were assaulted and the suspects fled with one of the victim’s purse.

According to police, detectives found one of the victim’s credit cards were used at the Shady Grove Metro Station located at 15903 Somerville Drive in Rockville and at multiple locations in Suitland, Maryland.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the suspects or this armed robbery to call the 6th District Investigative Section at 240-773-5770.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).