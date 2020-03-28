Montgomery County Police investigate shots fired at apartment complex

I-270

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Shots Fired In Cumberland_-5846638244160190932

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night at an apartment complex in Montgomery Village.

First responders received several reports of shots fired in the 18700 block of Walkers Choice Road at 8:58 p.m. According to police, there were no reported injuries; however, shell casings were found in the parking lot.

According to witness testimonies, two suspects fled the area in a champagne-colored sedan. The first suspect is described as a black male with a thin build, with long dreadlocks, wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants.  The second suspect is described as a black male with a thin build and wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories