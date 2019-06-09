Montgomery County Police investigate shooting at traffic light

Montgomery County Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a traffic light in Burtonsville Friday.

Police report two cars, a black and white Cadillac, were at the light on Briggs Chaney Road where they exchanged gunfire.

Both cars fled the scene. Police were able to find the white car, but no one was inside. The investigation shows that the event was not random.

Police continue to investigate. Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance to identify the parties to this incident. Anyone with information should contact the 3rd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6870. To be eligible for a reward, tipsters may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or enter a tip online. Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information provided to them that leads to an arrest and/or indictment of the suspect. Tipsters may remain anonymous.