Montgomery County police investigate morning shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County police are investigating an outside shooting in the 2300 block of Glenmont Circle.
Officers received a call about gun fire around 7:00 a.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
