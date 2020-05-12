Montgomery County Police investigate four homicides in 10 days

WHITE OAK, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County has seen an uptick in violent crime in the last few weeks.

In just the last 10 days, Montgomery County Police have reported four homicides across the county, two of them happened in the White Oak area on Monday.

On May 2, 36-year-old Cornelius Lyon was stabbed in a nearby house and died at base of the Unity Bridge in Rockville.

On May 7, 19-year-old Robert Dockery was shot and killed in Aspen Hill.

On May 11 around 3 p.m., a woman was killed along Balmoral Drive, where two others suffered injuries during an apparent altercation. A 63-year-old has been charged in her death.

Seven hours later on May 11, 21-year-old Marcus Jordan died after being shot during an alleged fight between family members in an apartment on February Circle.

“It could be alarming when people hear that there were two homicides in a number of hours in Montgomery County,” said Sgt. Rebecca Innocenti of MCPD.

Sgt. Innocenti says there are common factors among some of the incidents that should give residents some peace of mind.

“Of the four homicides that have occurred in Montgomery County in May, in three of those homicides all of the parties involved have been identified. In each of them there’s been some association between the suspect and victim. They were known to one another,” she said in an interview Tuesday.

In the Aspen Hill shooting death of Robert Dockery, no arrests have been made yet. Police have no released a description of a suspect or suspects, nor is there any information on vehicles that may have been involved in the crime.

“The homicide in Aspen Hill remains under investigation. We are urging anyone with information on that homicide to please come forward to the police department,” Sgt. Innocenti said.

Police ask that those with information contact detectives or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County. Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.