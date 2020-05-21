Montgomery County police investigate early morning fatal fire

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County police are investigating an early morning fatal fire in Germantown.

According to officials, neighbors reported smoke coming from a townhouse in 12000 Birdseye Terrace, around 4:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived on the scene and the fire was extinguished quickly.

Officials say one adult female was found deceased in the home. Montgomery County police are conducting a full investigation of the death.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

