Montgomery County police investigate bank robbery

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating a bank robbery Monday at the Navy Federal Credit Union in Gaithersburg.

Police released photos of the suspect who they say walked into the bank on the 100 block of Ellington Boulevard in Crown Plaza.

Police say the suspect passed a note to an employee demanding cash. The suspect also implied that he was armed with a weapon. He took an undisclosed amount of cash and ran off.

“The description we have right now is a dark-skinned male, he was wearing what looked like hospital scrubs and he had some sort of covering over his head. We’re looking for tips and tipsters can remain anonymous” said Capt. Tom Jordan, Montgomery County Police Department.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Montgomery County Police.