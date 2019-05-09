Montgomery County Police Department investigates after officer allegedly uses racial slur in video

The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating after video surfaced on social media, allegedly showing a Montgomery County Police Officer using a racial slur.

MCPD tweeted, “We are aware of the video on social media involving MCPD officers in the Silver Spring area. We are currently in the process of reviewing all video footage. We have reached out to the persons involved in the incident. More information is forthcoming.”

According to the department, the video was taken on Thursday morning during an interaction between officers and four people. The officers were called for trespassers at the McDonalds located on New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring, Md.

In a statement, MCP said, “The statements observed on the social media video clip are contrary to our extensive training curriculum that includes implicit bias training and other training programs to ensure fair, unbiased, and non-discriminatory policing in our community. We sincerely regret the disturbing nature of this video. We understand the pain such language causes the entire community.”

Police have also released body camera video from the officer.

