Montgomery County police arrest 5 suspects in Wheaton homicide

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County police arrived to the 2300 block of Glenmont Circle in Wheaton around 7 p.m. after receiving information about a shooting.

Officials say they arrived on the scene and found Medrano-Campos suffering from gunshot wounds. Lifesaving efforts were taken, but Medrano-Campos succumbed to his injuries on the scene, according to officials.

Montgomery County police arrested five suspects in the murder of Campos. Officials have arrested and charged Carlos Andres Orellana, Daniel E. Huezo Landaverde, Oscar Effrain Zavala-Urrea, Romeo Almengor Oxlaj-Lopez, and Victor Alfonso Cruz-Orellana with one count each of first-degree murder.

Anyone with additional information regarding Francisco Anton Medrano-Campos’ homicide is asked to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.