Montgomery County playgrounds, park facilities reopen with restrictions

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County families are able to take a trip to their neighborhood playground after the county lifted restrictions Monday.

Even with reopening, locals are urged to follow guidelines and restrictions when using county play equipment. All of the county’s 276 owned-and-operated playgrounds are set to reopen in the next week or two. The county’s park system says it will take time to take down fencing and reopen hundreds of play spaces.

“We ask people not to take down plastic fencing or remove other barriers on their own. The fencing is reusable; it’s expensive. We use it for snowstorms, for example. We spent about $55,000 on additional plastic fencing and we don’t want it to end up in a landfill,” said chair of the Montgomery County Planning Board, Casey Anderson.

Anderson said all playgrounds will reopen as soon as possible. He says park maintenance operations is at two-thirds its normal staff to help with social distancing efforts.

The Montgomery Parks website outlines restrictions for equipment use, stating that “parents and children must observe social distancing guidelines and wear face coverings, and should clean their hands before, during, and after using equipment. Park visitors are encouraged to bring their own wipes and hand sanitizer.”



Tennis centers and sports pavilions are set to reopen in Montgomery County next week.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM