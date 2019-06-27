Montgomery County Planning Board chair to serve third term

Elrich will now have to confirm the council's nominees

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Planning Board chairman, Casey Anderson, was appointed to lead the Park and Planning Commission for another four years.

This is the third time he’s been appointed by the Montgomery County Council. Anderson served on the board since 2011. He says his plan is to continue working on the managed lanes project to make sure adding lanes will not put much strain on public and private property throughout the county. Anderson recently worked on expanding pedestrian development on busy roads. His next project will be on an updated master plan for Silver Spring.

“Were going to keep building on that to try to make sure Montgomery County remains economically competitive but also to make sure were committed to environmental sustainability and social equity,” said Casey Anderson, Montgomery County Planning Board chairman.

