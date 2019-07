The county banned smoking inside restaurants and bars back in 2003

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A new Montgomery County law went into effect Wednesday. Patrons of restaurants and bars may no longer smoke on outdoor patios.

Montgomery County Council members voted unanimously to pass the law in March. Council members cited health concerns when discussing the law.

The rule also applies to those using e-cigarettes and vaping devices. The county banned smoking inside restaurants and bars back in 2003.