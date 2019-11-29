Montgomery County outlet sees increase of shoppers for Black Friday

CLARKSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Shopping centers were crowded as people went out into the Black Friday rush to catch those holiday deals.

“We always expect and see a large increase of shoppers during the holiday season especially with all of our holiday joy we have throughout the property,” said Christina Minton, Clarksburg Premium Outlets Area Director of Business Development.

Thousands of shoppers were at the Clarksburg Premium Outlets in Montgomery County, when asked some why not shop online, here’s one shopper’s response…

“It’s nothing like it, I would rather be out here with the crowd, with the people, enjoying the holiday I just love it and we picked a good day because its gorgeous today,” said Yolanda Corley, Black Friday Shopper.

For those who would rather stay at home, Simon Premium Outlets also has a website so no one misses out.

“So for those who want to stay at home all bundled up you can still do some shopping with some great savings,” said Minton.

“I actually found a really good deal here for little to nothing,” said Corley.

Market research company Emarketer estimated holiday retail sales could rise to over 1 trillion dollars for the first time this year in the U.S., beating out last year’s statistics.

Clarksburg Premium Outlets are open until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.