Montgomery County opens new early childhood center for students ages 0-5

I-270

The center combines general and special education programs

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – An education report reveals only 54% of children are ready to enter kindergarten in Montgomery County.

The county recently opened a new Upcounty Early Childhood Center at Emory Grove.

Studies show 90% of brain development happens from birth to 3 years old. Officials aim to target children at an early age for better educational outcomes.  Montgomery County announced a $7 million plan to invest in the future education of these young students.

“I was thrilled to stand alongside my colleagues earlier this year to adopt a 4-year action plan,” said Nancy Navarro, Montgomery County Council president.

The pre-kindergarten center will teach kids ages 0 to 5 through Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS).

“We need about 60 more sites just like this about 6000 more students,” said MCPS Superintendent Jack Smith.

Officials say it’s the second pre-K center in Montgomery County that combines general and special education programs all in one location.

Officials say residents living within a one-mile radius of the upcounty early childhood center are eligible to participate in the family involvement center.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories