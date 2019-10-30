Montgomery County opens new early childhood center for students ages 0-5

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – An education report reveals only 54% of children are ready to enter kindergarten in Montgomery County.

The county recently opened a new Upcounty Early Childhood Center at Emory Grove.

Studies show 90% of brain development happens from birth to 3 years old. Officials aim to target children at an early age for better educational outcomes. Montgomery County announced a $7 million plan to invest in the future education of these young students.

“I was thrilled to stand alongside my colleagues earlier this year to adopt a 4-year action plan,” said Nancy Navarro, Montgomery County Council president.

The pre-kindergarten center will teach kids ages 0 to 5 through Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS).

“We need about 60 more sites just like this about 6000 more students,” said MCPS Superintendent Jack Smith.

Officials say it’s the second pre-K center in Montgomery County that combines general and special education programs all in one location.

Officials say residents living within a one-mile radius of the upcounty early childhood center are eligible to participate in the family involvement center.