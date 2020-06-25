Montgomery County officials: “We don’t want to see an uptick in cases like other states”

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County moved to phase two last Friday, June 19, and residents are eager to know when additional restrictions will be lifted.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich says he’s hesitant to provide an exact date or time frame for additional reopening and lifting of more restrictions.

The county says it will continue to monitor data trends to make those decisions.

Elrich said he doesn’t want to see an uptick in cases like several other states he believes reopened too soon.

“We’re opening how we are and with the restrictions that we have so that we can be sure that we stay open. We don’t want to go back and issue orders to close things that we previously reopened; or to go through the same situation that these other states are having where their hospital bed capacities are being stretched beyond their ability to provide beds,” said Elrich on Wednesday.

Montgomery County’s test positivity rate has gone down over time, it now sits at just below 7 percent.

