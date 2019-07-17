Montgomery County officials to stand with immigrants

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — In light of President Trump’s recent approach to immigration, Montgomery County officials are reminding residents that they stand with immigrants in the community.

Over the past week, there have been numerous reports that the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal authorities are planning to engage in raids of immigrants in the coming days. In a statement, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and the county council president Nancy Navarro wrote that they value the diversity of communities which are made up of people from a variety of backgrounds, cultures and nations.

“We created a working group, we tried to put out information to the community and relying on community members to use their contacts far deep than the government goes in some of these communities,” said Marc Elrich, Montgomery County Executive.

Officials say it’s important to know your rights, for example, if an agent comes knocking at your door, you do not have to open it.