Montgomery County officials respond to string of recent Anti-Jewish attacks

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — In light of recent anti-Semitic attacks, Montgomery County officials are aiming to promote a welcoming environment for all.

With a string of nine violent attacks in the New York area since December, many Jewish communities are stepping up security measures. The Montgomery County Office of Human Rights director, Jim Stowe, sheds light on the recent spike of crimes while also reiterating that all are welcome to the county regardless of race, ethnicity, or religion. Stowe also reflects on past hate crime incidents in the county.

“In 2017, 2018 and beginning on the election as it turns out, we did see an increase in hate activity here in our own county but we haven’t had the violent attacks as they’ve had in other countries thank goodness,” said Jim Stowe, Montgomery County Office of Human Rights, director.