Montgomery County officials respond to ICE’s claim

ICE officials say the county did not notify them when an undocumented immigrant was released from prison

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials recently reported that Montgomery County did not comply with their request to notify them when undocumented immigrants are released from jail.

This all stems from a recent dispute between ICE and Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich. Earlier this month, ICE officials claim the county violated its immigration policy after county officials did not comply with their protocol when releasing two immigrants who were in jail for rape accusations. However, Elrich said in a statement the county’s department of correction and rehabilitation did in fact, notify ICE as soon as a rape suspect, 25-year-old Castro-Montejo, was released.

“This is not the role of the county government, per se, to be involved in doing this. But were still going to do our best to make sure if people we think are a concern to the community, that ice knows when they are leaving and they can come,” said Marc Elrich, Montgomery County Executive.

Montgomery County officials recently signed a Community Trust Executive Order which would prevent county employees to work with ICE for minor crimes.