Montgomery County officials proposes police review commission Video

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Montgomery County could see their first civilian police review commission if a bill is passed by members of the Montgomery County Council.

The Police Advisory Commission would be implemented to improve relationships between police and the community. The idea was brought up after a video sparked attention through social media showing a White Montgomery County police officer using a racial slur while interacting with a group of young Black men. Early this year the council passed a racial equity initiative which officials say ties in with recent bills passed including the LETT Act.

Will Jawando - Montgomery County councilmember at large said, "Then we need to do the deeper, harder work of looking into our culture of how we police and why we stop people and why certain people are stopped and arrested at higher rates."

The bill for the police advisory commission will be introduced in July.