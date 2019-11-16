Montgomery County officials encourage “Gifts Outside The Box” this holiday season

The campaign stresses the importance of shopping local and going green for environmental sustainability

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County officials are reminding residents to consider different options to go green this coming holiday season with the campaign “Gift Outside The Box.”

The holidays are right around the corner and as many are planning to buy gifts, Montgomery County officials want residents to keep a few things in mind: to buy local to support county businesses and organizations, find greener gifts, for example, reusable items, and recycle!

“We have to remember that the holiday season isn’t necessarily about stuff, it’s really about giving and that the stuff that we give can be sustainable stuff,” said Adam Ortiz, Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection Director.

The campaign is running through a partnership with the Department of Environmental Protection and the Habitat for Humanity Restore.

“We have two purposes, one is environmental where were are repurposing a lot of materials from going into the transfer station and were also donating net proceeds from the restore to support affordable housing in our community,” said John Paukstis, Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland CEO.

“When you look to see what people are throwing away that they could actually donate or give to somebody who is less fortunate, it just makes you appreciate places like this that gives us the opportunity to do that,” said Courtney Pecoraro, county resident.

Officials say their main focused is to changing habits, so people get used to reducing waste and decreasing the environmental footprint overall.

Restore offers an opportunity to meet the gift outside the box goal of reducing the purchase of new items, reusing existing items, and recycling items that can no longer be used.