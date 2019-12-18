Montgomery County officials discuss preventing school bus accidents

In 2019 there have been 14 pedestrian deaths in the county

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Two Montgomery County students were involved in school bus related accidents last week, one fatal and another who suffered serious injuries. Both happened within 24 hours of each other. And ever since, pedestrian safety has become a priority for officials.

Videos captured near-accidents from a Montgomery County school bus safety camera, a program that’s been implemented for a while.

“We saw some of the near misses just to underscore why it’s so important that this program is in place,” said Will Jawando, Montgomery County Councilmember.

Just last week, a 9-year-old girl was killed as she was crossing the street and hit by a Montgomery County school bus. Then hours later, a 17-year-old boy was hit by a car after getting off the school bus. This raises concern for many parents.

“I’ve seen buses stop and kids get off, crossing the streets and there aren’t many signs and everything, its kind dangerous,” said Darnell James, a resident.

These cameras captured multiple students who were almost hit. Officials remind drivers once the bus lights turn on, and stop sign comes out, you must stop – even if there’s a the double line. If drivers fail to do so – it’s a $250 fine. The focus is not only on students, but on pedestrians county wide as the numbers show it’s a big problem, officials say.

Montgomery County implemented a Vision Zero program which is a strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities and injuries. This year there have been 14 pedestrian deaths in the county.