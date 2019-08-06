Montgomery County officials confirm ICE fliers spotted are fake

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — There have been bogus fliers posted around areas in Montgomery County, claiming to be from Homeland Security, stating there will be immigration raids.

The fliers were spotted in neighborhoods in Silver Spring and the Aspen Hill area. The fliers had a fake Department of Homeland Security logo, saying quote: “ICE agents will be on the premise starting August 2nd.” Many officials have confirmed the fliers were not real, including DHS, Senator Ben Cardin and members of the Montgomery County Council.

“For one: they weren’t real, and two: we have a great Immigrant Resource Center, here. Now, we know there’s real fear out there in the community, but I think the role of our government is to do the best that we can to make sure we’re reassuring people,” said Montgomery County Councilmember, Will Jawando.

Officials are reminding residents to direct questions to the Council Office or the Gilchrist Center for Resources.