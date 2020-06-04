Montgomery County officials concerned protest will lead to spike in new cases

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County officials are concerned that ongoing protests will lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Montgomery County announced there were 12,000 confirmed cases in the area. The county also leads the state with the highest number COVID-19 related deaths. Officials say they understand why people would want to protest, but ask, if you are going to participate, make sure you do it safely.

“We have provided guidance in terms of making sure folks understand that if you are going into such situations, that you exercise precautions in terms of insuring that you have on face coverings, ensuring that you minimize the fold that you’re around to the people that share a household or are apart of your intimate contact network,” said Montgomery County Health Officer, Dr. Gayles,

Officials also added that the county needs to see continued improvements in metrics and measures in order to move to the next phase.

