Montgomery County officials celebrate reopening of 60 year old bridge

BROOKEVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — After years of accidents and flooding on a road many commuters take in Montgomery County, residents and community leaders now celebrate.

What was once an old bridge with a single lane has now turned into a new and improved two-lane bridge on Gold Mine Road in Brookeville.

“This was a single lane bridge that was built in 1958. The bridge has bike paths, it has shared use paths,” said Al Roshdieh, Montgomery County Department of Transportation.

With heavy rains the bridge flooded quite often causing dozens of drivers to get stuck.

“We had some horrendous storms that we’ve had all summer this year we would have people who would get stuck in the water,” said Johnie Roth, Sandy Spring Fire Department president.

“Water will flow under the bridge instead of over it, which would reduce our calls for water rescues here,” said Capt. Brendan Bonita, Sandy Spring Fire Department.

The bridge connected drivers from Georgia and New Hampshire Avenue and officials say it could relieve traffic congestion.

The bridge closed less than a year ago as crews started making repairs. The bridge is 5 feet higher and 33 feet wide. While residents are happy the bridge is now open in their neighborhood, some say that’s not all, they’d like to add traffic cameras to keep all drivers at a safe speed.

“Its 25 miles an hour speed limit and I guarantee they will come through here 40 or 50 miles an hour,” said Charlie Honaker, resident

The $3.5 million project which was supported by funds from the Federal Highway Administration and Montgomery County.