Montgomery County officials call E-Scooter pilot program a success

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Many have been rolling around Montgomery County after they launched their new e-scooter pilot program this month.

The six-month program allows shared scooters in busy areas including Silver Spring, Takoma Park and North Bethesda. Officials say there are about 200 electric scooters in the county and judging by their usage, that number could grow. The e-scooters can travel up to 25 miles per hour on pedestrian and bike trails throughout the county.

“The pedal bikes, the manual bikes are pretty much gone, they have now been replaced with e-bikes and now e-scooters so it’s an opportunity to do that first mile – last mile and give people additional choices,” said Gary Erenrich, Assistant To Director For WMATA.

The electric scooters are also available in DC and Northern Virginia.