Montgomery County officials aim to slow down vaping trend among adolescents

The council introduced a bill that could shut down vape shops near schools

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Vaping has become a trend among adolescents around the U.S., as studies advance, officials say there are major health risks related to the new way of smoking.

It’s no secret, vaping is on the rise, there are about 22 vape shops in Montgomery County and 19 are located within half a mile of middle and high schools.

“Sometimes when I have to go to the bathroom during class I see students there smoking,” said Pranav Tadikonda, MCPS student.

The American Lung Association recently found nearly 6,000 kids are vaping daily, which has resulted in many falling ill.

“Because of the high concentration of these liquids lead to potentially deadly circumstances,” said Gabe Albornoz, Montgomery County Councilmember.

Because of the dangers county officials have introduced a bill that would ban distributing vape products close to schools.

“Vaping is a serious concern but I want to make certain that if we’re going to do something like this its serious because we’re going to put people out of business,” said Sidney Katz, Montgomery County Councilmember.

The bill would target manufactures and convenience stores as well – there are at least 600 locations selling these products.

“These products are very difficult for parents and school administrators to detect,” said Albornoz.

“It’s even in my neighborhood near Spring Brook High School, White Oak Middle School, there I a vaping shop,” said Nancy Navarro, Montgomery County Council president

Officials say the overall goal is to protect students’ health, as this is a growing problem even nationwide.

The Trump Administration is working on a ban of all e-cigarettes with a flavor other than tobacco.