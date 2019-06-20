Montgomery County officials aim to provide affordable homes for residents

Officials say there are very few accessory apartments in the county

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County officials are making changes to provide more homes for residents in the county.

Officials say accessory apartments are normally used for older adults or college students for affordable living. Zoning code changes will allow homeowners to build accessory dwelling units like basement apartments or converting a garage into an apartment. If zoning changes are passed it would remove some of the red tape involved in building ADU housing.

“There’s a lot of restrictions on the basement unit type of housing solutions so we’re trying to have a more flexible approach,” said Hans Riemer, Montgomery County Councilmember

Riemer says there are very few accessory apartments in the county because of current restrictions.