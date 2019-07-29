Montgomery County officials agree on communication system tower location

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County officials have agreed to a location of the county’s new emergency communication system towers.

There have been several communication system failures over the last few months with the county’s public radio system police and fire crews depend on. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said the county will work together on a location for two towers which will be placed in Olney and Germantown. There has been pushback from residents in the Olney area as they claim that they aren’t in the loop of the planning process for towers to be placed in their backyards. Dozens of local and federal agencies are expected to use the new system.

“We’ve had several failures of the system which is old and outdated, it’s not acceptable to have that kind of dysfunctionality when you have people’s lives at stake whether it be an ambulance or police response,” said Will Jawando, Montgomery County Councilmember, At Large.

Governor Larry Hogan also commented on Montgomery County’s lack of response to the failing 20-year-old systems. The new towers are expected to be up next year.