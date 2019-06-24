Montgomery County officials address President Trump’s immigration efforts

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Officials have addressed apprehension, nation-wide, over President Trump’s plans to institute immigration raids, which could see migrants deported by the millions.

Closer to home, it’s a major concern in Montgomery County. Local leaders respond to Trump’s plan to round up immigrants in major cities. Saturday, Montgomery County Police tweeted they would not participate in these efforts; not next week; not at any other time. “Montgomery County Police, we are a local law enforcement agency and ICE sweeps are federal,” Captain Tom Jordan of Montgomery County Police stated. Department officials say this is not a local issue, but a national one, and it’s out of their hands. “We’re not part of that. We care about the community,” Capt. Jordan expressed.

Meanwhile, county officials are working to figure out a plan of action. “Everybody knows we do have a legal defense fund, and that is also available,” Montgomery County Council President, Nancy Navarro said. Montgomery County Executive, Marc Elrich said in a statement: “The county values its diverse community that is made up of people from a variety of backgrounds, cultures and nations,” and they want to assure our residents that the county will continue to be a welcoming community for all. Officials say the county’s law enforcement agencies will continue to follow local laws, rules and regulations.

Sunday, Trump tweeted that he wanted to give Democrats a chance to “quickly negotiate” simple changes to the country’s asylum laws and its loopholes.

Trump says he will continue his plans to enforce immigration if Democrats fail to come up with a better solution within the next two weeks.