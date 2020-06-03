Montgomery County officers kneel with protestors in Germantown

There have a been a few reports of officers taking a knee in solidarity with protesters across the U.S.

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Moments of solidarity captured across the U.S. among some police and protesters since the death of George Floyd.

We have video taken by a Montgomery County protester of Montgomery County police officers kneeling in unity with peaceful protesters in Germantown over the weekend. The video has now gone viral, with over 84,000 views. One resident tweeted quote, “Most of the cops were talking to us and hearing us out. This energy should be circulated.”

