GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Moments of solidarity captured across the U.S. among some police and protesters since the death of George Floyd.
We have video taken by a Montgomery County protester of Montgomery County police officers kneeling in unity with peaceful protesters in Germantown over the weekend. The video has now gone viral, with over 84,000 views. One resident tweeted quote, “Most of the cops were talking to us and hearing us out. This energy should be circulated.”
MORE NEWS ON WDVM
- Maryland educators feel schools taking back seat as Gov. Hogan focused on pandemic and potential unrest in streets
- West Virginia mother convicted for killing daughter sentenced to life in prison
- U.S. farmers just can’t catch a break in 2020
- Montgomery County officers kneel with protestors in Germantown
- DC teens create “Triageconnect” to fast track patient intake during pandemic
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App