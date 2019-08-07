Montgomery County offers grants to help organizations feed families

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County is continuing efforts to keep organizations running to help close the food insecurity gap.

Montgomery County is considered an affluent area, however officials say there are still people who may not know where they’ll get their next meal.

“Surprisingly to a lot of people Montgomery County does have a significant number of families and individuals who are impacted by food security,” said Dr. Travis Gayles, Montgomery County DHHS.

Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with Manna Food Center to provide grants to organizations that work to end hunger in the county.

“Enhance the capacity of smaller food assistance organizations to recover more food to be able to share that food with community members,” said Jenna Umbriac, Manna Food Center director of programs.

Grants of up to $10,000 would be awarded to community organizations who aim to feed families and individuals. Officials report nearly 40% of students qualify for food assistance. The overall goal is to work together to help feed families to no one goes hungry.

“We know by making sure people have access to food on a regular basis, that ties into improving health outcomes,” said Dr. Travis Gayles, Montgomery County DHHS.

The community food rescue grant will only qualify nonprofit organizations.