Montgomery County now has protected intersection for pedestrians

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County celebrated the first ‘protected intersection’ in the region which is designed to separate bicyclists and pedestrians from cars.

The intersection runs along Wayne and 2nd Avenues from Georgia Avenue to Spring Street in Silver Spring. It is designed to connect a new half-mile “cycletrack” completed by the county’s Department of Transportation.

There are now corner islands that force drivers to slow when turning, providing improved visibility. The county spent $1.5 million on the project. Officials say it’s part of their Vision Zero plan protecting pedestrians and bicyclists.

“There’s a plan for adding some of these in Bethesda, and as we go through the other urbanized areas, where you’ve got a core and you’re trying to facilitate movement around and into the core. That’s what we’ll be looking at doing projects similar to this,” Montgomery County Executive, Marc Elrich stated.

The next protected intersection cross streets will be on Bethesda and Woodmont Avenues in Bethesda, Cameron and Fenton Streets in Silver Spring.