Montgomery County may add new advisory commission to oversee police

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County could add a Police Advisory Commission to oversee policies that guide police work.

Montgomery County Police have been under pressure from county officials and members of the community about a video that surfaced on social media of an officer using a racial slur. There were also some concerns after an unarmed black man was killed by a county police officer a year ago. Councilmember Hans Riemer says he been working on the legislation that will allow 13 board members to have conversations about these challenging issues.

“What are the practices of the department with community policing or gang prevention or traffic stops. The kinds of really challenging topics that the community should have a voice in,” says Hans Riemer, Montgomery County Councilmember.

Riemer says it’s all about building trust and confidence between police and the community. Officials say it could take about a year to pass the bill and to find qualified board members.