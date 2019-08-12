Montgomery County man gets 25 years in jail for armed robbery

Police say Thompson fired shots during the robbery but no one was injured

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — A Montgomery County man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to armed robbery.

Tarricq Tyahr Thompson, 20, was arrested and charged in connection to an armed robbery that happened back in September.

Takoma Park Police responded to the 7700 block of Maple Avenue for the report of an armed robbery. Police say the victim was approached by several males and at least one of the suspects fired a weapon. Through investigation, police learned that Thompson was the suspect who fired the handgun.