Montgomery County man dies in motorcycle crash

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened yesterday Sunday in Wheaton.

The crash happened at the intersection of Randolph Road and Lindell Street, investigators found Luis Villeda, 51, of Silver Spring, lost control and was thrown off his motorcycle. Villeda was pronounced dead at the scene. Circumstances of the crash are still under investigation.

“Unfortunately the driver was going down Randolph Road, lost control of the motorcycle at some point and was ejected. Another traffic fatality on our roads and we want to get that number down to zero,” said Capt. Tom Jordan, Montgomery County Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the collision reconstruction unit.