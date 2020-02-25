Montgomery County making sure everyone counts in 2020 census

Postal cards & surveys will be sent out for residents next month

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County is prepping for their 2020 census to make sure everyone counts.

The council held a briefing on this year’s census and outreach efforts to ensure residents are properly counted regardless of background or immigration status.

The surveys are held in seven different languages, which are designed to be user-friendly. The county discussed a strategy to target hard-to-count neighborhoods and vulnerable populations. The census is taken every ten years so that the federal government can gauge how much to fund each state and jurisdiction.

Montgomery County Latino Liaison, Jessy Meji Terry said, “The census is also important for providing the state guidance on how much representation we should have in Congress, as you know that it does result in the state population, looking at numbers, and based on those numbers, it provides representation in the House of Representatives.”

Postal cards and surveys will be sent out for residents to fill out next month. County officials say the information is confidential, as it’s strictly for statistics to provide services to residents.