Montgomery County makes produce more accessible for seniors

WHITE OAK, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County held a fruit and vegetable coupon lottery for lower-income senior residents Tuesday.
A dietitian for the county says over 1,000 seniors from across the county were expected to turn out across several events. At the White Oak Community Center, there was a pop-up farmers market to go along with the lottery.
These events make fresh produce more accessible for seniors, especially in urban areas. Those who won the lottery received $30 worth of vouchers for produce.
“They get a brochure that lists where all of the different farmers markets are. You pick the one closest one, go there, bring your shopping bag, put on comfortable shoes, put on a sunhat and get all the fruits and vegetables that you can,” said Melanie Polk, a Montgomery County dietitian.
Polk said Montgomery County has some of the highest participation rates in this program in the state.
