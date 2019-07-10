Montgomery County makes produce more accessible for seniors

A dietitian for the county says over 1,000 seniors from across the county were expected to turn out across several events

WHITE OAK, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County held a fruit and vegetable coupon lottery for lower-income senior residents Tuesday.

A dietitian for the county says over 1,000 seniors from across the county were expected to turn out across several events. At the White Oak Community Center, there was a pop-up farmers market to go along with the lottery.

These events make fresh produce more accessible for seniors, especially in urban areas. Those who won the lottery received $30 worth of vouchers for produce.

“They get a brochure that lists where all of the different farmers markets are. You pick the one closest one, go there, bring your shopping bag, put on comfortable shoes, put on a sunhat and get all the fruits and vegetables that you can,” said Melanie Polk, a Montgomery County dietitian.

Polk said Montgomery County has some of the highest participation rates in this program in the state.