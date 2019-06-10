Montgomery County makes history by raising pride flag

History is being made as Montgomery County officials celebrate Pride Month.

Residents will now see a little more color when visiting Downtown Rockville. Montgomery County isn’t just raising a flag, they’re making history. County officials raised the pride flag for the first time. Montgomery County Executive, Marc Elrich said, “I want people to see that Montgomery County is the kind of place where we respect everybody and we honor the relationships and choices that everybody makes.”

Glass is Montgomery County’s first openly gay councilman. He says the flag is a symbol of a diverse community. The council presented proclamations to those who have made a difference in LGBTQ rights over the years. Former Mayor of Takoma Park, Bruce Williams, is the first openly-gay elected official in the state of Maryland. “The gay and lesbian community have made tremendous strides in government, and in politics and in civil rights,” Glass stated. Montgomery County Councilmember, Craig Rice said, “We don’t need to put on the burden of being challenged of being who they are and with loving who they want to love.”

Although Glass believes progress is being made, he says transgender communities are still facing struggles, and he will continue to strive for safer communities overall. “The flags that we see here are symbols that the fight still continues for everybody under the umbrella of LGBTQ,” Glass stated.

According to the Montgomery County Police Department, over the last four years, nearly 4 dozen LGBTQ individuals have been victims of hate crimes in the county, either being injured or murdered.