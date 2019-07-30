Montgomery County make efforts to increase health resources for Latino residents

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — As Montgomery County is known to be one of the most diverse counties in Maryland, officials are making efforts to increase health resources for their Latino residents.

Latino Health Initiative Program Manager DHHS, David del Pozo said, “Diabetes or high blood pressure, those are issues that impact the Latino community.” County health officials said Latino health outcomes are far worse than average Montgomery County residents.

According to them, the lack of health insurance and education is why they are providing resources to help make changes.

“This is very important because we have a critical situation with our people,” said Cotsa Founder, Jorge Granados. Del Pozo also stated, “One of the reasons why the Latino Health Initiative exists in the first place is to help address those health disparities that impact Latinos.”

Cotsa is an organization that helps connect thousands of people with access to health care and education. In a few days, the group will be celebrating its 10th annual Salvadoran-American Day Festival and Latino Health Fair.

“We are trying to advocate for their needs and especially in this climate of hatred and so much xenophobia and racism,” said former State Delegate, Ana Sol Gutierrez.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the number one leading cause of death among the Latino community is heart disease, and these are just a few steps to lower those numbers. “The more help we have with not only the officials but with the community, will help us a lot to bring more resources within our communities,” said Montgomery College student, Martha Pozo.

The 10th Annual Salvadoran-American Day Festival and Latino Health Fair will be held Sunday, August 4, at Montgomery College Rockville campus.