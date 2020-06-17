Montgomery County looks toward expanded reopening this weekend

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County is looking to move into Phase Two of reopening this Friday at 5 p.m.

As part of the county’s second phase, more businesses and activities can resume with restrictions.

In-store retail, indoor dining, childcare centers, gyms, places of worship, salons, parks and more are able to reopen Friday evening.

The county hasn’t followed the same path to reopening as the rest of the state. Leaders say the decision to move forward is fueled by data trends moving in the right direction.

Montgomery County’s Chief Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles said, “we remain committed to looking at data and using data to guide how we move forward. Particularly in terms of the types of activities that we are recommending to be reopened how they can be done safely and the provisions in which they can be executed.”



Senior centers, libraries, theaters and concert venues will all remain closed.

