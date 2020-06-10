Montgomery County looks to set aside $10 million for child care re-opening

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Child care is top of mind for parents and caretakers looking to get back to work as communities begin to re-open.

Many child care facilities and businesses have taken a huge financial hit during the extended closure of businesses, local officials say.

Montgomery County leaders introduced the Early Care and Education Initiative Recovery Fund to soften the blow on Tuesday. Council members are looking to allocate $10 million to child care centers and home day cares across the county. Members of the Montgomery County Council say this is a critical step in the recovery process.

“This is a social necessity and an economic imperative. It always is with child care, but we literally cannot reopen or economy or get back anywhere close to the economic standards that support our quality of life and fund our county government and public services unless we can get child care right,” said councilmember Andrew Friedson.

Businesses can receive between $75,000 and $250,000 through the fund.