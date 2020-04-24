Montgomery County looks to include LGBTQ+ voices in planning decisions

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery Planning Department wants to include more diverse voices in the planning process, as it looks to update the county’s General Plan.

The initiative to update the General Plan is known as Thrive Montgomery 2050.

The department says equity is a major pillar going forward, along with that comes confronting institutional racism and recognizing inequities the LGBTQ+ community faces.

Through outreach and engagement, they hope to engage more communities who can contribute diverse opinions and voices to the process.

On Friday, the department hosted a webinar focusing on LGBTQ issues in the region and how those issues need to factor into planning decisions for the county’s future.

“We need to understand that when we think about queer communities, they’re not just white, cisgender men. A lot of them are couples, people of color, their incomes are different. So, we need to look at more data that helps us understand the breadth of LGBT+ communities,” said Eric Shaw, who currently serves on the National Trust for Historic Preservation board of advisors and formerly held the position of director of the Washington, D.C. Office of Planning.

The county’s last General Plan dates back to the 1960s.