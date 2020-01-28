Montgomery County looks into strengthening gang prevention services for safety

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Last year’s crime report shows about 65% of gang related crime in Montgomery County was committed by young adults under the age of 22.

This is why officials are reviewing services for gang prevention. The Health and Human Services and Public Safety Committee is looking into trends and how private organizations to can help meet the needs of young people to prevent them from becoming involved with gangs or involved in criminal activities. The county’s street outreach network that has helped crack down on violent activity from known gangs such as MS-13, Hittsquad, One Way Hustle, and 88 Crush Mob to name a few.

“We’ve been very intentional of making sure that it’s a balance approach of prevention, intervention, suppression services, to help keep the community safe,” said Luis Cardona, DHHS, Montgomery County Youth Development Program

Recent trends also show young adults were responsible for over 80% of gang related robberies in the county.