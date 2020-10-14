MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County leads Maryland in the number of hate crimes and bias incidents reported in 2019.

According to a report compiled by Maryland’s Coordination and Analysis Center and Maryland State Police there were 385 crime and biases incidents reported last year.

Montgomery County had 108 of those 385 cases with Rockville showing the greatest number of incidents when broken down by zip code.

Despite these numbers, Maryland Police are happy that victims are empowered to come forward about these incidents.

