Montgomery County leaders look to spend nearly $1 million on literacy programs

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County leaders introduced a nearly $1 million appropriation to support childhood literacy in the county.

The Striving Readers’ Comprehensive Literacy Grant funds will come from the Maryland State Department of Education. Members of the Montgomery County Board of Education requested the grant back in March.

The money, $962,000, would go toward funding and expanding literacy programs through county libraries and Montgomery County Public Schools. The programs will target students with special needs, students of low-income families and students who speak English as a second language.

“We need to make sure our students who were maybe having a little trouble before we left and before this crisis aren’t falling further behind. We look at how we make sure they’re keeping up and literacy is a huge component of that for our smallest children, all the way up through high school,” said Montgomery County council member Will Jawando.

Even though the funds were received through a grant from the state, the council still has to vote to approve the spending. A public hearing and vote are set for next Tuesday, May 12.