Montgomery County leaders look to change workplace harassment laws

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — This week, members of the Montgomery County Council introduced a bill that would increase protections for those who experience harassment in the workplace.

Will Jawando, Bill 14-20’s lead sponsor, acknowledged the Me Too movement in his introduction, saying the cultural shift has changed the way people view and report harassment cases. He says the words “severe and pervasive” in current case law make it difficult for those experiencing harassment to seek justice and remedy for what has happened to them.

“Should we wait until something severe happens before we step in and provide relief? I don’t think so. We have residents who have gone to court in circumstances where they were harassed but were unable to get help because of this inadequate standard,” he explains.

Jawando says this move is similar to a statewide change in-laws in New York.