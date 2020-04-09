Montgomery County leaders explain changes to unemployment benefits

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In a time where millions of Americans are filing for unemployment insurance each week, many may have questions about unemployment.

There’s a lot of confusion surrounding how to file, who is eligible, and how much money one can recieve.

Under new regulations, some “gig workers,” like Uber and Lyft drivers, and those who are self-employed are now eligible to file when they weren’t in the past.

The amount of money the filer can receive per week has also changed. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich helps to explain what’s changed and what you might be able to expect.

“The federal government has added $600 flat per check. Just to put it in context, the maximum in Maryland until now, was $430 a week. The average in Maryland was $385 for unemployment payments weekly. The new number would be $985 and $1,030. This is almost enough to replace the income of someone making $60,000 per year,” Elrich explained at a press conference Tuesday.

Elrich encourages people to keep making an effort to file for benefits even if they aren’t able to get through to someone right away or encounter problems filing online.